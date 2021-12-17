Tyrann Mathieu had classy response to close win over chargers

You never know quite what you’re going to get out of Tyrann Mathieu at any given moment. We’ve seen The Honey Badger kicked off the LSU squad, get in the face of Tom Brady and disparage his hometown fans. We’ve also seen him dedicate time to feeding those in need.

Following an electric game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Los Angeles Chargers on Monday night — a game won by the Chiefs — we saw a subdued Mathieu tip his cap to the Chargers.

Mathieu hit Twitter in complimentary fashion, praising Los Angeles for heading in the right direction.

Chargers got a good thing going, what a game! — Tyrann Mathieu (@Mathieu_Era) December 17, 2021

In addition to his nod toward the Chargers, Mathieu also singled out their quarterback, Justin Herbert.

Herbert be knowing what coverage I’m in imma switch it up next time! — Tyrann Mathieu (@Mathieu_Era) December 17, 2021

The Chargers may have fallen on Monday night, but there’s no denying they are in good hands with Herbert and headed in the right direction. They have the look of an early-exit playoff team right now, but the foundation is being built. Everyone can see that, including Mathieu.

The Chargers and Chiefs have played twice this season, splitting those games. Los Angeles previously picked up a 30-24 victory in Week 3 before walking away with a 34-28 overtime loss on Monday night.

Don’t be surprised if Mathieu and the Chiefs meet Herbert and the Chargers one more time this season.

Image: Jan 27, 2020; Miami, FL, USA; Kansas City Chiefs strong safety Tyrann Mathieu is interviewed during Super Bowl LIV Opening Night at Marlins Park. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports