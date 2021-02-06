 Skip to main content
Saturday, February 6, 2021

Child involved in Britt Reid car crash remains in critical condition

February 6, 2021
by Grey Papke

Britt Reid

A child seriously injured in a car crash involving Chiefs linebackers coach Britt Reid remains in critical condition Saturday.

The Kansas City Police Department stated that the child’s condition remains critical, but offered no further details, citing an ongoing investigation into the accident.

Britt Reid, the son of Chiefs head coach Andy Reid, struck two vehicles on an entrance ramp Thursday, injuring two children. One of the children was said to have life-threatening injuries. Reid showed “signs of impairment” at the scene of the crash, according to police.

The Chiefs have already announced that Britt Reid would not travel to Tampa for Super Bowl LV in light of the crash, while Andy Reid will coach the game as he normally would.

