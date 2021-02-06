Child involved in Britt Reid car crash remains in critical condition

A child seriously injured in a car crash involving Chiefs linebackers coach Britt Reid remains in critical condition Saturday.

The Kansas City Police Department stated that the child’s condition remains critical, but offered no further details, citing an ongoing investigation into the accident.

Per KCPD, the child victim in the car crash involving #Chiefs OLBs coach Britt Reid is still in critical condition. They declined further comment because "it is under investigation and we do not want to taint that. We treat each case with respect regardless of who is involved." — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) February 6, 2021

Britt Reid, the son of Chiefs head coach Andy Reid, struck two vehicles on an entrance ramp Thursday, injuring two children. One of the children was said to have life-threatening injuries. Reid showed “signs of impairment” at the scene of the crash, according to police.

The Chiefs have already announced that Britt Reid would not travel to Tampa for Super Bowl LV in light of the crash, while Andy Reid will coach the game as he normally would.