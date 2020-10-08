Chris Carson weighs in on controversial Trysten Hill tackle

Many Seattle Seahawks players didn’t think much of Dallas Cowboys lineman Trysten Hill’s gator roll tackle on Chris Carson. It turns out Carson wasn’t a fan either.

Carson weighed in on the tackle for the first time Thursday, and he didn’t mince words about what he thought of Hill’s actions.

“I thought it was a bullsh–a– play,” Carson said, via Joe Fann of NBC Sports Northwest.

Carson did add that Hill reached out to apologize.

You can pretty easily see why Carson wouldn’t be happy. It was a dangerous play, and he was fortunate to avoid serious injury. You can also see why one of Carson’s teammates publicly urged the NFL to punish Hill for the play. Ultimately, the Cowboys lineman was fined, but that might not be sufficient in the minds of the Seahawks.