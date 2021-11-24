Chris Godwin has hilarious take on Tom Brady’s running ability

Tom Brady proved on Monday night that he can still make a play with his legs here and there if he needs to, but one of his teammates would prefer that it never happen again.

Brady has 51 rushing yards in 10 games this season, which is actually his highest total since he had 64 in 2016. The 44-year-old picked up a big first down with an 11-yard scamper in Monday’s win over the New York Giants. To say he was fired up would be an understatement.

"How much did you enjoy that 10 yard run?" "*11* yard run"@TomBrady wants every yard noted in the statbook 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/L0Cilv5TId — NFL Total Access (@NFLTotalAccess) November 23, 2021

Bucs wide receiver Chris Godwin wasn’t quite as happy to see it. When asked about the run on Wednesday, Godwin told reporters he gets nervous and thinks to himself “please get down” every time he sees Brady take off.

Chris Godwin on Tom Brady, mobile quarterback: “Every time I see him run the ball I’m like… please get down.” 😂😂😂 — Carmen Vitali (@CarmieV) November 24, 2021

Fortunately, Brady’s always been a smart player. He usually only scrambles when he has an opportunity to slide and not get hit. Godwin shouldn’t fret too much.

Photo: Aug 28, 2021; Houston, Texas, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) jogs off the field after a game against the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports