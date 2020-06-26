pixel 1
header
Friday, June 26, 2020

Report: Chris Jones contract talks with Chiefs have stalled

June 26, 2020
by Grey Papke

The Kansas City Chiefs appear to be struggling to agree to terms with franchise tagged defensive lineman Chris Jones, but it doesn’t appear to be either side’s fault.

According to James Palmer of NFL Network, the Chiefs and Jones have little traction in talks right now, as the organization is lacking clarity on what the future salary cap may look like.

This is a problem that all teams will face, but it’s particularly relevant for the Chiefs. They have a long-term and likely record-setting deal to get done with Patrick Mahomes, and they need to keep that in mind when negotiating deals for other players as well.

Jones collected nine sacks for the Chiefs last year, and the 25-year-old has become one of Kansas City’s most important defensive players. He has yet to sign his franchise tender, and based on the signals he was sending before being tagged, that shouldn’t come as a big surprise. It does not appear to have eliminated his interest in a long-term deal, but the Chiefs clearly need to figure some things out first.

Read more LBS stories:

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast

Comments

comments powered by Disqus