Video: Chris Jones livid with Chiefs’ defense after TD drive

Kansas City Chiefs defensive lineman Chris Jones was furious with his defense after the team gave up a long touchdown drive in the second quarter of Super Bowl LVII.

The Eagles took a 21-14 lead in the second quarter after a 12-play, 75 yard drive that took 7:19 off the clock. After that drive, Jones could be seen berating almost anyone and everyone on the Kansas City sideline.

Chris Jones was visibly upset on the sideline Watch #SuperBowlLVII on FOX and the FOX Sports App: https://t.co/KhaCw7GmJv 📺📱 pic.twitter.com/6DN8ytKkYr — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) February 13, 2023

The Eagles had spent most of the first half outplaying the Chiefs, and the Kansas City defense could not get off the field. The only reason the game was close at all was that the Chiefs were able to turn a Jalen Hurts fumble into a touchdown. That was probably at the root of Jones’ frustration.

This is not necessarily new from Jones, who collected 15.5 sacks in the regular season. Whether it makes any difference to the Kansas City defense remains to be seen.