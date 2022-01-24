 Skip to main content
Chris Jones, Melvin Ingram get into it on sidelines after Bills touchdown

January 23, 2022
by Larry Brown

Melvin Ingram talks to Chris Jones

There appeared to be some tension on the Kansas City Chiefs’ defense after the Buffalo Bills’ opening possession of Sunday night’s AFC Divisional Round playoff game.

The Bills took their opening possession and went 71 yards on 13 plays, converting on a pair of 4th-down situations to go up 7-0.

After returning from a commercial, CBS showed some footage indicating possible tension between a few players. Video showed Melvin Ingram talking with Chris Jones on the Chiefs’ sideline.

Not only did there appear to be some tension between the two players, but Tyrann Mathieu was shown walking through the locker room. The Chiefs defensive back was being examined for a possible concussion.

KC responded with a touchdown to tie the game and then got a big sack from Ingram to force a Bills punt, so all didn’t seem as bad as those video clips made it out to be.

