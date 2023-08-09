Chris Jones sends cryptic tweet amid Chiefs holdout

The Chris Jones holdout saga continues as the Kansas City Chiefs undergo training camp without him.

Jones has held firm in seeking an extension with the Chiefs this offseason. While the two sides remain apart in the negotiations, Chief general manager Brett Veach has asserted that the team has no intentions of trading their star defensive tackle. However, it’s not uncommon for a team’s front office to renege on such a claim once a situation becomes unsalvageable with their player.

In the midst of the uncertainty, Jones dropped a tweet Tuesday that does not exactly clear up the current state of affairs.

“KC… I love you,” said Jones on Twitter.

Jones’ message belongs in the cryptic tweet Hall of Fame. Could he be saying goodbye to the only team he’s played for throughout his NFL career? Is it a sign that he is about to stay with the Chiefs for the long haul?

Perhaps the message is completely unrelated to the progress of his contract negotiations with the Chiefs. But in that scenario, what prompted him to send out such a tweet?

Whatever the case may be, some Chiefs fans are trying to see it as a positive sign.

Jones currently has one year worth $19.5 million remaining on his deal. That number has the Chiefs DT outside the top-5 in salary at his position for the 2023 NFL season. Kansas City was reportedly waiting for the New York Jets to sign Quinnen Williams to an extension in order to set the market for the position. However, Jones and the Chiefs remain at odds weeks after Williams signed his 4-year, $96 million extension.