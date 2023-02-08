 Skip to main content
Chris Simms refusing to back down from Jalen Hurts criticism

February 8, 2023
by Grey Papke
Chris Simms on his radio show

Former quarterback and NBC Sports analyst Chris Simms has attracted a lot of attention for his takes about Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts this season. The more Hurts succeeds, the more Simms seems to dig in against him.

Simms continues to double down on his skepticism of Hurts, even ahead of the quarterback’s appearance in the Super Bowl against the Kansas City Chiefs. He told John Clark of NBC Sports Philadelphia this week that the Eagles are set up as one of the easier quarterback jobs in the NFL, and that Hurts succeeds because of the weapons around him.

“I understand the pocket passing is there, but you have to worry about so many other things to play Philadelphia,” Simms said. “Jalen Hurts is a big part of that and he capitalizes on all that, and I’m certainly not trying to take anything away from that. But playing quarterback for the Eagles right now is set up to be one of the easier quarterback jobs in the sport.”

Simms has never been shy about digging in on unpopular opinions and this is another example of that. His current remarks are similar to what he had to say about Hurts in December, when he suggested the quarterback should not win MVP.

Hurts threw for 3,701 yards, ran for 760 more, and totaled 35 touchdowns for the Eagles during the regular season. He has battled an injury in the playoffs but has guided the team to the Super Bowl anyway. Simms might say that only proves his point, but most others are finished doubting.

