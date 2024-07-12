Christian McCaffrey reveals why he did not invite Cam Newton to his wedding

San Francisco 49ers star Christian McCaffrey got married recently, and Cam Newton did not receive an invite to the wedding. We now know why.

McCaffrey and his longtime girlfriend Olivia Culpo got married in Rhode Island on June 29. During the latest episode of his weekly “4th & 1 with Cam Newton” show, Newton said his feelings were hurt that he was not invited to celebrate with McCaffrey. The two were teammates together on the Carolina Panthers from 2017-2019 and again in 2021.

“Damn, C-Mac? I couldn’t get an invite?” Newton asked. “I know what it is. Is it because of the Brock Purdy beef? Was Brock there? F– that, man! You lucky I wasn’t there, C-Mac, because I woulda crashed that motherf–er. I woulda crashed it, man! Oh my god, it looked like they had so much fun.”

You can see the full clip, but beware that it contains cursing:

"I wanted to be there bro! I wanted to be like @gregolsen88! From the picture it looked like they needed some color anyway!"@CameronNewton reacts to NOT getting invited to Christian McCaffrey's wedding pic.twitter.com/CiLIEQL6Cm — 4thand1show (@4thand1show) July 11, 2024

Newton seemed like he was more disappointed that he missed out on such a good time rather than being offended. McCaffrey caught wind of Newton’s comments and decided to provide an explanation. The running back responded to the clip on Instagram by sharing a conversation McCaffrey supposedly had with former Panthers tight end Greg Olsen at the wedding.

McCaffrey said he was standing by the bar talking with Olsen when McCaffrey said the night would have been “even better” if Newton attended. McCaffrey said he told Olsen that Newton was not invited because Cam has not responded to one of McCaffrey’s text messages in four years.

CMC’s CONVERSATION WITH A WASTED GREG OLSEN AT HIS WEDDING & how Cam does not answer him (Via @4thand1show) pic.twitter.com/MlTbTKAPK5 — MLFootball (@_MLFootball) July 11, 2024

Newton then replied to McCaffrey’s comment and asked McCaffrey to share the phone number he has for the former NFL MVP. The implication is that McCaffrey has been texting the wrong number. Either way, the two can’t be that close if they did not make more of an effort to speak over the past few years.

As Newton mentioned, he has been critical of 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy. It does not seem like that was a factor in the wedding snub, however. Newton and C-Mac just need to re-exchange phone numbers.