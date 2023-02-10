Christian McCaffrey has great answer about his Super Bowl pick

Christian McCaffrey has not gotten over the San Francisco 49ers’ loss in the NFC Championship Game, and unfortunately the star running back is not going to get the result he wants from the Super Bowl, either.

On Thursday, NFL Network’s Andrew Siciliano asked McCaffrey for some of his thoughts on the upcoming matchup between the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles. Siciliano mentioned how 49ers wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk predicted that the Chiefs will expose Philadelphia’s defense, which Aiyuk believes the Niners would have done had Brock Purdy not gotten injured.

McCaffrey did not offer any predictions on the big game. He just said he wants both teams to lose.

“I hope both teams lose. To me, it doesn’t matter. We wish we were playing so bad. That game still hurts, and it will for a while,” McCaffrey said. “I think Nick Bosa said it best — I don’t know if I’m gonna watch the game. It might hurt too much.”

You can understand why Niners players are so upset about their loss in the NFC Championship Game. They lost their only two active quarterbacks to injury and stood virtually no chance of winning after that. McCaffrey is hoping the way the game unfolded will inspire the NFL to change one rule.