Report reveals worrying timeline for Christian McCaffrey’s injury

A new report on the status of Christian McCaffrey suggests the San Francisco 49ers running back will not be back anytime soon.

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport said Thursday that McCaffrey’s recent trip to Germany for specialist treatment on his Achilles is a bad sign for his recovery, and that the running back is likely weeks away from any potential return.

The Insiders on @NFLGameDay Kickoff with @MikeGarafolo and @TomPelissero: #49ers injury updates on RB Christian McCaffrey and George Kittle, plus Deebo Samuel is back at practice. Meanwhile, the #Eagles are pretty short-handed at WR. pic.twitter.com/RG3NRVYiFL — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 26, 2024

“No telling when he will be back. It generally seems like more of a matter of weeks rather than McCaffrey nearing a return,” Rapoport said.

McCaffrey’s unexpected trip to Germany does indicate that the Achilles issue is not healing the way he or the 49ers envisioned it would. The running back would be eligible to return from injured reserve ahead of Week 6, but that clearly does not look likely.

McCaffrey has yet to play this season due to the leg issue. Jordan Mason has been operating in his place and has been highly effective, with 324 rushing yards and two touchdowns in the first three games of the year.