Christian McCaffrey taking injury timetable as ‘challenge’

Christian McCaffrey is eager to beat his injury timetable after being diagnosed with a high ankle sprain.

McCaffrey was told he would miss 4-to-6 weeks with his injury, but he intends to try to get back much sooner than that.

Panthers’ RB Christian McCaffrey was told he he’ll miss four to six weeks with his high ankle sprain, but he’s hoping for less. “That’s a challenge to me,” McCaffrey said. “And I'm gonna attack it, like I attack anything else." — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 21, 2020

A motivated McCaffrey is a fearsome force, though this won’t be entirely up to him. It’s a matter of how his body responds to rehab and treatment. That said, it’s clear the Carolina Panthers running back is going to be very motivated to do whatever he needs to do to get back. He’ll still miss multiple games, as originally projected.

McCaffrey led the NFL with 2,392 yards from scrimmage and 19 total touchdowns last season. The 24-year-old already had four scores in two games in 2020 before going down with his injury.