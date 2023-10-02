CJ Stroud has fantastic quote about ending Texans’ home losing streak

The Houston Texans won their first home game since December 2021 on Sunday, beating the Pittsburgh Steelers in convincing fashion. Part of that success may be down to rookie quarterback CJ Stroud for setting the tone.

Stroud offered some fantastic quotes about the Texans’ losing streak and dealing with a lot of Steelers fans in the building after Houston’s 30-6 win. The rookie quarterback said he wants Texans fans to be able to wear team gear with pride, and that the Steelers fans were sent home.

The Texans win at home for the first time since December, 2021. CJ Stroud: “That ain’t flying for me. Stroud says it’s time for Texans fans to walk around with pride. Stroud on the strong showing of the Steelers fans today: “We sent them home.” 👇🏼👇🏼👇🏼 pic.twitter.com/xvEV8d3N1d — Will Kunkel (@WillKunkelFOX) October 2, 2023

“That ain’t flying for me,” Stroud said of the Texans’ home losing streak. “I want them to know, we’re fighting our tails off every day to make sure y’all walking around with Texan gear pride. For me, I take that real personal. … It’s up to us to work every day and put the work in. The Steelers fans came and they showed out today in our stadium, and we sent them home. I think our fans felt the energy, like man, we ain’t playing today, right from the get-go.”

Stroud is setting the tone. This is probably the same sort of message that so impressed his teammates during training camp. The Texans have really struggled in recent years, but Stroud certainly seems set on changing the narrative around the organization.

Stroud has been outstanding to start his career, with six touchdown passes and no interceptions through his first four starts.