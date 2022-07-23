 Skip to main content
Report: 1 team not expected to pursue Jimmy Garoppolo trade

July 22, 2022
by Alex Evans
Jimmy Garoppolo at a press conference

Jan 27, 2020; Miami, FL, USA; San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo during Super Bowl LIV Opening Night at Marlins Park. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

The San Fransisco 49ers have given Jimmy Garoppolo the green light to seek a trade, and one AFC team that had been linked to the quarterback in the past is reportedly uninterested in acquiring him.

On Wednesday, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported that Garoppolo’s agents, Don Yee and Carter Chow, were given permission by the Niners to look for a trade for Garoppolo.

One team that Yee and Chow will reportedly be unable to strike a deal with is the Cleveland Browns.

According to Cleveland.com’s Mary Kay Cabot, the Browns are not expected to pursue a trade for Garoppolo.

The Browns did reportedly consider trading for the 30-year-old earlier this offseason amid the uncertain suspension length for Deshaun Watson. Jacoby Brissett is the Browns’ current backup quarterback, and Cabot wrote earlier this week that the organization would sign a backup for Brissett if Watson was issued a lengthy suspension. Cleveland ended up signing Josh Rosen this week to add depth to their quarterback room.

The 49ers may have a difficult time finding a suitor for Garoppolo. Most teams that were in the market for quarterback help this offseason, such as the Carolina Panthers, have already addressed the position. The Seattle Seahawks could be a destination, though San Fransisco may ask for a bigger return to complete an in-division trade. The 49ers just might have to stay patient and wait for more teams with quarterbacking needs to emerge.

