CM Punk reacts to viral Aaron Rodgers hair photo

September 13, 2021
by Steve DelVecchio

Aaron Rodgers became the punching bag of Week 1 of the NFL season due to both his performance and looks on Sunday, and CM Punk is asking that we leave him out of it.

Rodgers struggled in the Green Bay Packers’ blowout loss to the New Orleans Saints. He was ruthlessly mocked on social media after the game for his slick-back hair and, as many called it, prison look. With the beard and the hair, a lot of people pointed out that Rodgers looked like CM Punk.

Apparently everyone was sending the photo to Punk, too. The wrestler took to Twitter on Sunday night with a funny message for his followers.

“Stop sending me this s—,” Punk wrote along with a photo of Rodgers.

Rodgers went 15/28 for 133 yards with no touchdowns and two interceptions in Green Bay’s 38-3 loss. He was understandably aggravated after the game, and his demeanor contributed to the funny memes. Punk just wants no part of it.

