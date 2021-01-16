 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditFriday, January 15, 2021

Will there be exodus of college coaches to NFL?

January 15, 2021
by Grey Papke

Urban Meyer

A growing number of college coaches have made the jump to the NFL in recent years, and there is some belief this might be the beginning of a trend.

Urban Meyer’s decision to jump to the NFL instead of pursuing another college job is a major talking point. In addition, the Carolina Panthers hired head coach Matt Rhule from Baylor, while Arizona Cardinals coach Kliff Kingsbury landed that job immediately after departing Texas Tech.

Pete Thamel of Yahoo Sports spoke to a veteran college coach who believes this could become the norm due to the major changes coming to college football with regard to players having less restrictive transfer rules and the right to monetize their name, image, and likeness.

NFL teams have been looking at other college coaches as well, and while not everyone is making the jump, the time may be coming. Not every college hire has been a success, but some have worked better than others. Between the college football overhaul and the big money the NFL can offer, it’s easy to see how it could become an increasingly tempting route for some high-profile coaches.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus