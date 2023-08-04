Colts add veteran running back amid Jonathan Taylor drama

The Indianapolis Colts appear to be preparing for a potential future without Jonathan Taylor.

The Colts on Friday agreed to a 1-year deal with veteran running back Kenyan Drake. Drake was one of three running backs to work out for Indianapolis on Thursday. They ended up signing him over the other two players.

Drake is now the most accomplished running back among the healthy Colts players. Taylor is on the PUP list and Zack Moss is out with a broken right arm. That leaves Drake, Deon Jackson, Jake Funk and three rookies.

Colts RB room:

*Jonathan Taylor (PUP/PO'd)

*Zack Moss (broken right arm)

*Deon Jackson

*Kenyan Drake

*Evan Hull (rookie)

*Jake Funk

*Zavier Scott (rookie)

*Toriano Clinton (rookie) https://t.co/jc3D9w412c — Mike Chappell (@mchappell51) August 4, 2023

Drake was a third-round pick by the Miami Dolphins in 2016. He rushed for 482 yards and 4 touchdowns in 12 games with the Baltimore Ravens last season. Drake can contribute in both the rushing and passing games.

The 29-year-old Drake seems like he could work his way into a role for the Colts this season.