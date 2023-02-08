Jim Irsay shares update on Colts’ head coach search

Jim Irsay on Tuesday provided an update on the Indianapolis Colts’ head coach search.

The Colts owner told fans to be patient because an announcement is days away, not hours.

“We said,as an Organization(Colts)… The Coaching search would be a (sic) open minded and a thorough process…and the final decision would be strictly based on,what is best for our Franchise’s success and best for our Fans,of Colts Nation..Final decision coming in Days not Hours,” Irsay tweeted.

The Colts may be going to three rounds of interviews, which is atypical. Usually teams only need two rounds of interviews to make a decision. But Indy is taking its time with this choice.

The candidates who received second interviews include: Lions defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn, Bengals offensive coordinator Brian Callahan, Packers special teams coordinator Rich Bisaccia, Eagles offensive coordinator Shane Steichen, Rams defensive coordinator Raheem Morris, Giants defensive coordinator Wink Martindale and Colts interim head coach Jeff Saturday.

If Irsay says days are needed and not hours, is that because they still need more time to evaluate matters, or is it because they have their eye on Steichen, who is occupied through Sunday?