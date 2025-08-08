Anthony Richardson gets new update after suffering gruesome finger injury

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Anthony Richardson suffered a gruesome-looking injury during Thursday night’s preseason game against the Baltimore Ravens, but he has since received some positive news.

Richardson was hit hard by Ravens linebacker David Ojabo during the Colts’ second offensive drive at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, Md. The former No. 4 overall pick was immediately replaced by Daniel Jones and ruled out with a finger injury.

Richardson fell on his throwing hand, and the television broadcast picked up on his pinky finger pointing in the wrong direction. Fortunately, the nasty-looking injury was a dislocation and not a break.

According to NFL reporter Jordan Schultz, Richardson underwent X-rays that all came back clean. He is expected to return to practice in the near future.

#Colts QB Anthony Richardson. who was declared out last night with a finger injury, had all his X-rays come back clean and will be back on the practice field in the coming days, per source. pic.twitter.com/A01khhGPSR — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) August 8, 2025

Richardson has been battling with Daniel Jones for Indy’s Week 1 starting job, and it sounds like he will be able to continue to do so. Though, injuries have been a major concern for him in his first two-plus NFL seasons.

Richardson dealt with a shoulder ailment leading up to training camp, which may have already set him back in his QB battle with Jones.

Through 15 career games, Richardson has thrown 11 touchdown passes compared to 13 interceptions. The former Florida star still has a lot of work to do — and a new injury to overcome — if he wants to beat out Jones.