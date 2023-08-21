Colts make decision about Jonathan Taylor

The Indianapolis Colts were playing hardball with Jonathan Taylor, but apparently they’ve had a slight change of heart.

The Colts have given Taylor permission to seek a trade.

Colts have given All-Pro RB Jonathan Taylor permission to seek a trade, per league sources. Other teams now are weighing whether to make an offer to the Colts and what would be fair value. pic.twitter.com/AT7GgJGLAQ — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) August 21, 2023

Colts owner Jim Irsay had previously said that they would not trade Taylor, but now they are at least open to the possibility.

Though the Colts will allow Taylor to seek a trade, that does not necessarily mean he will be dealt.

The Chargers gave Austin Ekeler permission to seek a trade over the offseason, but one never materialized. He remains with the Chargers and is unhappy with them.

Taylor is under contract for $4.3 million this season. He feels he deserves more than that, so any team that acquires Taylor might have to give him a new contract in the process.

Taylor was named first-team All-Pro back in 2021 after leading the NFL in rushing yards (1,811), rushing touchdowns (18), and total carries (332).