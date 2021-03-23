Colts sign LT to protect Carson Wentz’s blindside

The Indianapolis Colts needed a left tackle following Anthony Castonzo’s retirement, and they appear to have one.

The Colts are signing Sam Tevi, according to NFL Media’s Tom Pelissero.

Tevi was a sixth-round pick by the Chargers in 2017 and spent the early part of his career at right tackle. He moved to left tackle last season and made 14 starts there.

For the 2018 season, Tevi was Pro Football Focus’ worst-graded pass blocker. That was when he was at right tackle. He didn’t grade a whole lot better at left tackle last season.

New Colts OT Sam Tevi had a PFF grade of 52.9 in 2020, good for 77th out of 83 Tackles. — Jeremy Stevenson (@MyColtsAccount) March 23, 2021

The Colts likely believe PFF’s gradings do not reflect what they see in Tevi. Perhaps they believe Tevi was dragged down by scheme and other teammates, as most of his teammates across the line graded even worse.

*If you have a weak stomach, I advise you to look away*#Chargers overall OL grades from PFF in 2020: Sam Tevi – 52.9

Forrest Lamp – 49.4

Dan Feeney – 48.2

Trai Turner – 34.8

Bryan Bulaga – 61.6 Tough to see how the 13th-overall pick isn't going to be used on OL. — Michael Peterson (@ZoneTracks) February 12, 2021

We remember Tevi best from this false start he somehow was not called for on a touchdown pass in 2018.