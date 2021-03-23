 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditMonday, March 22, 2021

Colts sign LT to protect Carson Wentz’s blindside

March 22, 2021
by Larry Brown

Colts logo

The Indianapolis Colts needed a left tackle following Anthony Castonzo’s retirement, and they appear to have one.

The Colts are signing Sam Tevi, according to NFL Media’s Tom Pelissero.

Tevi was a sixth-round pick by the Chargers in 2017 and spent the early part of his career at right tackle. He moved to left tackle last season and made 14 starts there.

For the 2018 season, Tevi was Pro Football Focus’ worst-graded pass blocker. That was when he was at right tackle. He didn’t grade a whole lot better at left tackle last season.

The Colts likely believe PFF’s gradings do not reflect what they see in Tevi. Perhaps they believe Tevi was dragged down by scheme and other teammates, as most of his teammates across the line graded even worse.

We remember Tevi best from this false start he somehow was not called for on a touchdown pass in 2018.

.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus