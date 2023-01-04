Commanders make another big change for season finale

Washington Commanders quarterback Carson Wentz got his starting job back for last week’s pivotal game against the Cleveland Browns, and the veteran turned in one of his worst performances of the season. He has now been sent back to the bench.

Taylor Heinicke is expected to start for the Commanders in their season finale against the Dallas Cowboys, according to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler. Washington head coach Ron Rivera is also planning to give rookie Sam Howell a look at some point in the game.

The #Commanders are expected to turn back to Taylor Heinicke as the starter for Sunday’s season finale vs. the #Cowboys, but rookie QB Sam Howell is also slated to play, marking the NFL debut for the fifth-round pick, per source. Barring change of plans, this will be the setup. — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) January 4, 2023

That almost certainly signals the end of Wentz’s brief tenure in Washington.

The Commanders were eliminated from postseason contention last week because of their loss to the Browns and victories by both the Detroit Lions and Green Bay Packers. That may have come as a surprise to Rivera, who genuinely seemed to have no clue the Commanders could be eliminated ahead of their Week 18 game.

Wentz finished 16/28 for 143 yards, no touchdowns and three interceptions in Washington’s 24-10 loss to the Browns. Fans wasted no time letting Rivera know that they wanted Wentz off the field. In hindsight, Rivera probably should have stuck with Heinicke.