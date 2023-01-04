 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditWednesday, January 4, 2023

Commanders make another big change for season finale

January 4, 2023
by Steve DelVecchio
Read
Ron Rivera on the sideline

Sep 26, 2021; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Washington Football Team head coach Ron Rivera walks on the field prior to the game against the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

Washington Commanders quarterback Carson Wentz got his starting job back for last week’s pivotal game against the Cleveland Browns, and the veteran turned in one of his worst performances of the season. He has now been sent back to the bench.

Taylor Heinicke is expected to start for the Commanders in their season finale against the Dallas Cowboys, according to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler. Washington head coach Ron Rivera is also planning to give rookie Sam Howell a look at some point in the game.

That almost certainly signals the end of Wentz’s brief tenure in Washington.

The Commanders were eliminated from postseason contention last week because of their loss to the Browns and victories by both the Detroit Lions and Green Bay Packers. That may have come as a surprise to Rivera, who genuinely seemed to have no clue the Commanders could be eliminated ahead of their Week 18 game.

Wentz finished 16/28 for 143 yards, no touchdowns and three interceptions in Washington’s 24-10 loss to the Browns. Fans wasted no time letting Rivera know that they wanted Wentz off the field. In hindsight, Rivera probably should have stuck with Heinicke.

Article Tags

Carson WentzTaylor HeinickeWashington Commanders
.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus