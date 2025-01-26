Commanders pull off gutsy fake in NFC Championship

The Washington Commanders needed to make something happen in the first quarter of the NFC Championship, and they did in the form of a perfectly-executed fake punt.

The Commanders were already trailing 14-3 with 2:25 left in the first at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pa. when they appeared to be set to punt. However, they dialed up a fake punt pass on 4th and 6 from their own 31. Punter Tress Way floated a perfect pass to backup tight end Ben Sinnott for a vital first down to keep the drive alive.

Fake punt? What a pass by Tress Way! 📺: #WASvsPHI on FOX

📱: Stream on @NFLPlus pic.twitter.com/3FnmIDTDF7 — NFL (@NFL) January 26, 2025

This was tremendously gutsy from Dan Quinn and the Commanders. If this fails, it is not an exaggeration to say the game might have been over. Philadelphia would have had a short field and the chance to go up 21-3 before the end of the first quarter. Instead, the Commanders extended the drive and eventually got a field goal out of it, bringing them back to within 14-6.

Amazingly, this is not the first successful fake punt we have seen in these playoffs. The last one did not result in a win, and this might not either, but it certainly helped.