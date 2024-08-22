Former NFL 1st-round pick traded to division rival

The Washington Commanders have traded one of their former first-round picks to a division rival.

Wide receiver Jahan Dotson on Thursday was traded from the Commanders to the Philadelphia Eagles, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter. Washington also gave up a fifth-round draft pick in the deal and will get back a third-round pick and two seventh-round picks.

A rare in-division trade: Washington is sending former first-round pick Jahan Dotson and a fifth-round pick to the Eagles in exchange for a 2025 third-round pick and two seventh-round picks, per sources. pic.twitter.com/ieDX8EvH0s — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) August 22, 2024

The Commanders drafted Dotson 16th overall out of Penn State in 2022. Dotson was expected to make an immediate impact in the NFL, but his play was inconsistent through his first two seasons. Some of that had to do with the quarterback issues Washington has had in recent years.

Dotson had 1,041 receiving yards over his first two seasons with the Commanders, though he did catch a respectable 11 touchdowns. He will have a great deal of upside playing in an offense where he can operate as the third or fourth receiver behind AJ Brown and DeVonta Smith.