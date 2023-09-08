Sean McVay makes troubling admission about Cooper Kupp injury

The Los Angeles Rams have ruled Cooper Kupp out for their season opener against the Seattle Seahawks, and it sounds like the star wide receiver is trending toward missing multiple games.

Rams head coach Sean McVay told reporters on Friday that there is a “definite possibility” Kupp will be placed on injured reserve due to his injured hamstring.

Sean McVay when asked about WR Cooper Kupp (and QB Stetson Bennett and TE Hunter Long) going to injured reserve: "We have until tomorrow to make that decision, but I would say there is a definite possibility on all those guys." — Field Yates (@FieldYates) September 8, 2023

“We have until tomorrow to make that decision, but I would say there is a definite possibility on all those guys,” McVay said when asked about Kupp and two other injured players.

As McVay mentioned, the Rams have until Saturday to make an IR decision with Kupp. If they do place him on IR, the soonest Kupp would be able to play is Week 5.

Kupp suffered a setback with his hamstring injury last week. The Rams sent him to see a specialist, and McVay has said doctors are still trying to pinpoint the exact issue. None of the updates have sounded promising.

Kupp finished with 1,947 receiving yards in 2021. He was then limited to nine games last season with a lingering ankle issue. Kupp is the focal point of L.A.’s offense when healthy.