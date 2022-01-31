Cooper Kupp sends cool tweet about injured Rams teammate

The Los Angeles Rams punched their ticket to the Super Bowl with a win over the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday night, and Cooper Kupp made sure one of his injured teammates received credit for the feat.

Rams wide receiver Robert Woods, who has been a huge part of the team’s offense for several years now, tore his ACL in practice leading up to Week 10 back in November. Following L.A.’s 20-17 win, Kupp sent a great tweet about how important Woods is to him and the team.

We're not here without Bobby Trees. No words to explain his value to me. Only the people in our building truly know his impact. Love you brother. @robertwoods — Cooper Kupp (@CooperKupp) January 31, 2022

Kupp and Woods also shared an awesome moment on the field after the NFC Championship Game.

#CooperKupp & Robert Woods share a moment as the Rams are headed to the #SuperBowl 🙏 pic.twitter.com/YKhDqqJQ6m — AM 570 LA Sports (@AM570LASports) January 31, 2022

Woods averaged around 88 catches per season from 2018-2020. His injury happened to come right after the Rams signed Odell Beckham Jr., which helped fill the void. Still, you can imagine how much better their offense would be if Woods never got hurt.

Kupp has made some of the biggest plays of the postseason thus far. It’s nice to see him give credit to a teammate who has been forced to watch it all from the sidelines.