Cooper Kupp taking different approach to potential new contract

Wide receivers across the NFL have been scoring huge contracts all offseason, and those who haven’t are largely seeking new deals to match the rest of the market.

Cooper Kupp appears to be the exception, however. Kupp has two years remaining on his deal with the Los Angeles Rams, and the two sides have shown mutual interest in a new contract. Unlike several of his peers, however, Kupp says he is not concerned with resetting the market with his contract.

“I don’t think that’s really kind of the approach that I take,” Kupp said, via ESPN. “I definitely think there’s a place you want to be. There’s a place that you feel like is fair. A place for me and for this organization. … I’m not trying to beat anybody. I’m not trying to compare myself to anyone else. It’s more about being in a place that’s just right for both sides.”

Kupp will get paid no matter what his stance is. The 28-year-old was the league’s most productive receiver in 2021, piling up 1,947 receiving yards and 16 touchdown receptions. He capped off his campaign by being named Super Bowl MVP.

The Rams will certainly be relieved to avoid any major drama with Kupp, especially when they look around the league and see what is happening elsewhere.