Dak Prescott out against Vikings after testing calf injury

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott was hoping to play in Sunday night’s game against the Minnesota Vikings, but he is clearly not 100 percent healthy.

Prescott tested his injured calf during warmups. He did not appear to be favoring either leg, but the Cowboys decided to make him inactive for the game.

Cowboys QB Dak Prescott (right calf strain) not favoring his leg during the lunges segment of warmup. pic.twitter.com/B3yJ2CptO9 — Michael Gehlken (@GehlkenNFL) October 31, 2021

Prescott injured his calf two weeks ago against the New England Patriots. Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy said earlier in the week that Prescott was sore after ramping up his intensity during practice, which wasn’t a good sign.

Cooper Rush handled the bulk of first-team reps in practice this week and will start in Prescott’s place.

Prescott has played at a Pro Bowl level this year after his 2020 season was cut short due to a gruesome leg injury. He hinted this week that he believes his latest injury may be related to that one. He should have a good chance to play in Week 9.