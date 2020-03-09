Could Patriots offer Tom Brady a five-year deal?

Tom Brady likely wants a multi-year commitment from the New England Patriots, and common sense would tell you Bill Belichick would prefer to take things year-by-year with a quarterback who will turn 43 before the start of next season. Brady would probably be happy with a two-year deal, but the middle ground between the two sides could actually be a contract that spans even longer than that.

ESPN’s Mike Reiss, who is as connected to the situation between Brady and the Patriots as anyone, proposed an interesting idea that would involve Brady signing a five-year extension with New England. While that may sound insane, it could have benefits for both sides.

For Brady, the Patriots would finally be showing they believe he has more than one year of good football left in him. There have been reports that Belichick still wants Brady back and thinks the four-time Super Bowl MVP gives the team its best chance to win, and a five-year deal could allow New England to spread the salary cap hit out.

As Reiss explains, a five-year deal could be structured to pay out $50 million in total guarantees over the first two seasons. The Patriots could then include an option bonus for the final three years (none of which are guaranteed), and Brady could play one more season in 2022 and then retire. Or, he could part ways with the team after having already collected his guaranteed money.

It seems like a virtual certainty that the Patriots will not be the highest bidder for Brady, but they may not have to be. If they show him a viable plan to improve their offense and commit to him for more than one season (at least on paper), that would likely be enough. While it doesn’t sound like Brady is going to get much help from Robert Kraft in negotiations, all hope is not lost for him and Belichick to work something out.