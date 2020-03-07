Report: Robert Kraft will not intervene in Tom Brady talks

The New England Patriots may or may not have Tom Brady next year, but it doesn’t sound like owner Robert Kraft will be intervening either way.

According to Tom E. Curran of NBC Sports Boston, Kraft will not intervene in talks between the Patriots and Brady if there is considerable distance between the two sides. Brady’s future with the organization is ultimately down to Bill Belichick, and Kraft will only step in if there is a “narrow” gap between the team and the quarterback.

As much as Kraft loves Brady, the owner understands that forcing Brady back into the fold against Belichick’s wishes could exacerbate culture issues and be bad for the team.

By all accounts, all members of the Patriots’ hierarchy are working in sync on the Brady issue. This is the latest confirmation of that. Kraft would hate to let Brady go, but Belichick has earned trust in these situations, and that is what the owner is doing.