Star Cowboys defender suffers major injury blow

The Dallas Cowboys suffered a significant injury blow that will impact the start of the regular season.

Cornerback DaRon Bland will miss up to eight weeks after suffering a stress fracture in his foot during training camp, the team announced Saturday. Bland will need surgery, and is likely out until October.

The Cowboys will be without Pro Bowl cornerback DaRon Bland for 6-8 weeks because of a stress fracture in his foot that will require surgery. He reported soreness Wednesday during the final practice of camp. — Todd Archer (@toddarcher) August 24, 2024

Bland emerged as an All-Pro last season, with a league-leading nine interceptions and five defensive touchdowns. Beyond the obvious talent, cornerback is a position the Cowboys could ill afford to lose a player at, as their next option is untested fifth-round rookie Caelen Carson.

This is yet another example of things just not going right in Cowboys camp. They have yet to get a Dak Prescott contract done and CeeDee Lamb is still holding out. Their training camp hotel even caught fire. It’s fair to say the vibes are off in Dallas.