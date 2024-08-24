 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditSaturday, August 24, 2024

Star Cowboys defender suffers major injury blow

August 24, 2024
by Grey Papke
Read
Cowboys helmet on the field

Oct 16, 2016; Green Bay, WI, USA; A Dallas Cowboys helmet sits on the field prior to the game against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field. Dallas won 30-16. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

The Dallas Cowboys suffered a significant injury blow that will impact the start of the regular season.

Cornerback DaRon Bland will miss up to eight weeks after suffering a stress fracture in his foot during training camp, the team announced Saturday. Bland will need surgery, and is likely out until October.

Bland emerged as an All-Pro last season, with a league-leading nine interceptions and five defensive touchdowns. Beyond the obvious talent, cornerback is a position the Cowboys could ill afford to lose a player at, as their next option is untested fifth-round rookie Caelen Carson.

This is yet another example of things just not going right in Cowboys camp. They have yet to get a Dak Prescott contract done and CeeDee Lamb is still holding out. Their training camp hotel even caught fire. It’s fair to say the vibes are off in Dallas.

Article Tags

Dallas CowboysDaron Bland
.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus