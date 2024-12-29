Cowboys-Eagles fight leads to 3 players being ejected

Three players were ejected during the final minutes of Sunday’s game between then Dallas Cowboys and Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pa.

The Eagles were leading 41-7 with just over two minutes remaining in the fourth quarter when they punted the ball to the Cowboys. After the punt went into the end zone for a touchback, Eagles safety Sydney Brown and Dallas wide receiver Jalen Brooks got tangled up with one another in the out-of-bounds area near the tunnel.

Cowboys defensive back Troy Pride Jr. came over and shoved Brown, and things escalated from there. Brown dragged Pride toward the tunnel, where officials and security staff had to break up the melee.

When the dust eventually settled, Brown, Brooks and Pride were all ejected from the game. The penalties offset.

The brawl was an ugly way for the Cowboys to end one of their worst games of the season. They entered Week 17 having won four of their last five games. It appeared Jerry Jones had made a huge decision about the direction of the franchise, but you have to wonder if Sunday’s loss to backup quarterback Kenny Pickett and third-string QB Tanner McKee will inspire the owner to evaluate things more closely.