Cowboys pursuing reunion with Ezekiel Elliott?

The Dallas Cowboys have some room in their backfield, and may look to an old friend of theirs to help fill it.

The Cowboys and Ezekiel Elliott have mutual interest in a potential reunion, according to Jeremy Fowler of ESPN. No deal has been reached, but both sides are interested in talking and sorting something out.

The Cowboys reportedly liked what they saw from Elliott down the stretch in 2023, as he essentially became the lead back for the New England Patriots down the stretch. In total, he rushed for 642 yards on 184 carries with three touchdowns. He is still relatively young and turns 29 in July.

Elliott starred for the Cowboys after they drafted him in 2016, but his output declined a bit before he left the organization as a free agent last year. The Cowboys never really stopped having interest in Elliott, but could not find the money to keep him at that time. Things may be different now, with Elliott unlikely to command huge dollars.

Elliott could have a big role for Dallas if he were to return. The team has no established lead back right now after Tony Pollard’s free agent departure earlier in the offseason.