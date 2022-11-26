Cowboys-Giants game on Thanksgiving sets stunning record

If you enjoyed the Dallas Cowboys-New York Giants game along with your turkey and cranberry sauce this week, you certainly were not alone.

FOX Sports revealed Friday that the Cowboys-Giants divisional showdown on Thanksgiving Day set a pretty stunning record. With 42 million viewers across all FOX platforms, it was the most-watched regular season game on record of any network ever.

42 MILLION 👀 Yesterday's Thanksgiving Day coverage set a new viewership benchmark as #NYGvsDAL is now the most-watched regular season game ever. pic.twitter.com/VgDg3BESJM — FOX Sports PR (@FOXSportsPR) November 25, 2022

The viewership for the game, which the Cowboys won 28-20, was probably boosted by those who tuned in on FOX streaming platforms. But since the previous record was held by a Dec. 1990 game between the Giants and the San Francisco 49ers, the effect of streaming alone looks largely negligible.

It helps that both the 8-3 Cowboys and the 7-4 Giants are playing great football this season. The Cowboys, in particular, also tend to reel in the viewers in bunches on Thanksgiving.