Friday, January 31, 2025

Cowboys hire new offensive coordinator

January 31, 2025
by Grey Papke
Dallas CowboysKlayton Adams
Cowboys helmet on the field

Oct 16, 2016; Green Bay, WI, USA; A Dallas Cowboys helmet sits on the field prior to the game against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field. Dallas won 30-16. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

The Dallas Cowboys have made their decision on a new offensive coordinator.

The Cowboys are hiring Arizona Cardinals offensive line coach Klayton Adams to fill the role, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN. Adams replaces Brian Schottenheimer, who was promoted to head coach.

The Cowboys had hosted him Friday for a second interview and clearly made him their top priority, as they were able to get a deal done with him the same day.

Adams just finished up his second year as offensive line coach in Arizona, having previously worked for the Indianapolis Colts. This is his first offensive coordinator role in the NFL, though he did serve as co-offensive coordinator at Colorado in 2018. Despite the promotion, Adams will not call plays, as Schottenheimer said he plans to continue doing so as head coach.

The Cowboys have also brought in an experienced defensive coordinator to run that side of the ball. The offensive coordinator hire means Schottenheimer’s staff is starting to fully take shape.