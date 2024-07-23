Cowboys legend had warning for Travis Kelce about chasing three-peat

Travis Kelce and the Kansas City Chiefs are chasing a historic three-peat this coming season. The All-Pro tight end recently got a warning from a Hall of Famer whose team fell short of the feat decades ago.

Dallas Cowboys legend Michael Irvin appeared on Monday’s episode of “The Jim Rome Show.” The three-time Super Bowl champion was asked whether or not he believed the Chiefs would be able to win their third straight Super Bowl.

Instead of answering directly, Irvin told a story about a recent conversation he had with Kelce when the pair ran into each other at a Dallas Mavericks game.

“I spent some time with him,” Irvin said. “He grabbed me and hugged me real tight and said, ‘Michael, tell me about that three-peat chase.'”

“I’mma tell you what I told him. I said, ‘Every day, man. Every day. When I put head to pillow at night and when I wake up and put toothbrush to tooth in the morning, I think about that one that got away. I think about that ’94 championship game. … I said to him, ‘Whatever you do, do all you can do to make that happen. … I’m telling you, if you leave anything on the table and you don’t get it, you will think about it for the rest of your life like I do.'”

.@michaelirvin88 on his conversation with Travis Kelce about a possible 3-peat. pic.twitter.com/FcyYxyHIkR — Jim Rome (@jimrome) July 22, 2024

Irvin’s Cowboys won three Super Bowls across four seasons from 1992 to 1995. Dallas fell just two wins short of a three-peat during the 1994 playoffs, losing 38-28 to the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Championship.

Kelce has turned into one of the most high-profile players in the NFL. But it’s clear that the Chiefs star is completely focused on making a three-peat happen.