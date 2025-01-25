Cowboys may need to hire a new QB coach

The Dallas Cowboys may have to add “hire new quarterbacks coach” to their list of offseason tasks.

The Cowboys on Friday night announced that they had promoted Brian Schottenheimer from offensive coordinator to head coach. Schottenheimer will presumably have to hire an offensive coordinator. And it sounds like he will need to find a new quarterbacks coach.

NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport reported on Saturday that Scott Tolzien’s contract with the Cowboys is expiring and he is expected to move on.

Tolzien, 37, has been with the Cowboys since 2020. He was a coaching assistant for three years and then served as the team’s quarterbacks coach in 2023 and 2024.

Tolzien played quarterback in college at Wisconsin and was their starter in 2009 and 2010. He passed for 5,271 yards with 32 touchdowns during those two seasons. The Badgers went 21-5 during that span.

The Green Bay Packers need a new quarterbacks coach, so it could make sense for Tolzien to have a homecoming of sorts.

Dallas may have a defensive coordinator in mind. Schottenheimer may need to get a quarterbacks coach lined up too.