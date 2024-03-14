Cowboys missed opportunity by not contacting 1 top free agent?

The Dallas Cowboys’ quiet start to free agency has left some fans frustrated, and they will not be feeling any better after hearing what one top free agent said about their lack of interest.

Running back Derrick Henry told Sirius XM’s Mad Dog Sports Radio on Thursday that he never heard from the Cowboys during free agency, and suggested he would have been interested if they had. The star running back said he spends his offseason in Dallas and that it “would have been a great opportunity” had they reached out.

Derrick Henry said on @MadDogRadio that the Dallas Cowboys never reached out to him in free agency. "The Cowboys never called at all. … That's where I stay in the offseason. I'm kind of on the back end of my career and that's a great organization. It would've been a great… — Jon Machota (@jonmachota) March 14, 2024

Henry ultimately signed with the Baltimore Ravens on a two-year deal that could be worth up to $20 million.

Considering the Cowboys already lost their lead back in free agency, this will only infuriate their fans further. They were already facing criticism for being the last team to sign a free agent, though they ultimately landed a noteworthy one late on Wednesday.

The Cowboys’ biggest issue is their lack of cap space, as they only have roughly $2 million to spend at the moment. They would not have been able to afford Henry at the price Baltimore paid, which is probably part of the reason they did not even bother reaching out to him. One would anticipate that the Cowboys would really like to get one big move sorted out in order to address that situation, but they have not done so yet.