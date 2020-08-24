Cowboys not interested in Earl Thomas?

Thomas was released by the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday in a move that was widely forecasted following his practice altercation with a teammate. The Cowboys were immediately mentioned as the favorite to land him, and head coach Mike McCarthy was asked about those rumblings on Monday. He didn’t give much away.

“The conversations I’ve been involved with — we had a chance to get a thorough personnel meeting just two days ago — we’re very confident in where we are as far as the 80-man roster,” McCarthy said, via NFL.com’s Kevin Patra. “As far as any prospect that’s available, those are more conversations for Jerry (Jones), Stephen (Jones) and Will McClay, as far as looking at that situation. So I have nothing really to report.”

When pressed further, McCarthy admitted the Cowboys are looking into Thomas and said he has heard the reports.

“I’ve talked to both (Jerry and Stephen) about it. We talk about everything,” he said. “We read the news too. You may not think we read your guys’ articles or stay on top of things. We look at every situation. Player acquisition is 365 days a year.”

The Cowboys may have discussed Thomas internally, but apparently they have not reached out to the All-Pro safety’s representatives.

Again, as I reported yesterday. The Cowboys have not made contact with Thomas’ representatives.

McCarthy said he has nothing to report on the situation. https://t.co/LZP69qG0td — Clarence Hill Jr (@clarencehilljr) August 24, 2020

Thomas has long been linked to Cowboys

Thomas has been linked to the Cowboys since he was still with the Seattle Seahawks. He infamously went into the Dallas locker room after a game a few years ago and told former head coach Jason Garrett to “come get me.” There have been numerous reports of the Cowboys trying to trade for him since.

Any team that signs Thomas will be taking a risk. It has become clear since the Ravens released him that he wore out his welcome with his teammates, so there’s a chance he could do that at his next home, too.