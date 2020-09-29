Cowboys respond to criticism of Trysten Hill’s tackle on Chris Carson

The Seattle Seahawks and others have called for the NFL to take action against Dallas Cowboys defensive lineman Trysten Hill for his tackle that injured Chris Carson on Sunday, but the Cowboys’ coaching staff does not feel that is warranted.

Hill tackled Carson near the end of Sunday’s game and did a gator roll while holding the running back’s leg. Carson injured his knee on the play, but fortunately the injury does not sound serious. Seahawks linebacker K.J. Wright blasted Hill for the move on social media, and Pete Carroll said Monday that he was “really pi-sed about that one.”

Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy insists Hill was not trying to injure Carson.

“By no means do we want to see a player hurt, but trust me, there was zero intent involved there,” McCarthy said Monday, via ESPN’s Brady Henderson.

Dallas defensive coordinator Mike Nolan also defended Hill.

“It’s not something we coach or teach,” Nolan said. “I know the player, and that’s first and foremost in my mind. Trysten Hill is not a dirty player.”

You can see a video of the play here.

Hill’s tackle was certainly dangerous, but it’s difficult to prove intent. If the NFL disciplines him, that might be a slippery slope that would force the league to examine numerous tackles every weekend. That may not be something that is realistic.