Cowboys strength coach Markus Paul suffers medical emergency

The Dallas Cowboys canceled practice on Tuesday for a medical emergency that was unrelated to the COVID-19 pandemic, and we have now learned more about what happened.

The Cowboys issued a statement revealing that strength and conditioning coordinator Markus Paul experienced a medical emergency at the team’s facility on Tuesday morning. He was treated by team medical personnel before being transported to a local hospital. Here’s the full statement:

The #Cowboys have released a statement on strength and conditioning coordinator Markus Paul. 🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/8y8JwAkEC7 — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 24, 2020

No further details about Paul’s condition were shared.

False news initially began circulating that Paul had died, but his daughter corrected that in a Facebook post. Unfortunately, she said the 54-year-old is on life support and the family is “praying for a miracle.”

Markus Paul has not passed away pic.twitter.com/MoOKKm5lW1 — Antoinette Paul Ramos (@AntoinettePaul_) November 24, 2020

Paul, a former defensive back, played five seasons in the NFL for the Chicago Bears and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He has been a strength and conditioning coach in the NFL since 1998 and is in his third year with the Cowboys.