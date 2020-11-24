 Skip to main content
Cowboys strength coach Markus Paul suffers medical emergency

November 24, 2020
by Steve DelVecchio

The Dallas Cowboys canceled practice on Tuesday for a medical emergency that was unrelated to the COVID-19 pandemic, and we have now learned more about what happened.

The Cowboys issued a statement revealing that strength and conditioning coordinator Markus Paul experienced a medical emergency at the team’s facility on Tuesday morning. He was treated by team medical personnel before being transported to a local hospital. Here’s the full statement:

No further details about Paul’s condition were shared.

False news initially began circulating that Paul had died, but his daughter corrected that in a Facebook post. Unfortunately, she said the 54-year-old is on life support and the family is “praying for a miracle.”

Paul, a former defensive back, played five seasons in the NFL for the Chicago Bears and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He has been a strength and conditioning coach in the NFL since 1998 and is in his third year with the Cowboys.

