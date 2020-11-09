Cowboys will not fire Mike McCarthy after one season

You could easily make the argument that Mike McCarthy’s first season with the Dallas Cowboys has been an all-around disaster, but it is not going to be the head coach’s last.

The Cowboys had a chance to beat the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday but were unable to hang on. They’re now 2-7 on the season, and executive vice president Stephen Jones was asked on Monday if he is confident McCarthy will return as head coach in 2021. He gave a firm response.

Is there confidence Mike McCarthy will be the Cowboys' head coach in 2021? EVP Stephen Jones: "Absolutely. Unequivocal." — Michael Gehlken (@GehlkenNFL) November 9, 2020

That is hardly a surprise. Dallas has been a mess defensively all year and was struggling before Dak Prescott suffered a season-ending ankle injury, but it’s hard to judge a head coach in his first season on the job.

There’s no question the Cowboys will have a number of issues to address this offseason, the most obvious of which is their defense. Still, we saw how long the Jones family gave Jason Garrett before finally moving on from him. They believe in continuity, and there was no way they were going to fire McCarthy after one season no matter what the results.

Between Stephen Jones giving McCarthy a vote of confidence and Jerry Jones snapping at a radio host recently, it seems like a certainty that there will not be a head coaching change in Dallas this offseason.