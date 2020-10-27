Jerry Jones snaps at radio host over ‘leadership void’ question

The Dallas Cowboys are coming off their second consecutive blowout loss, which naturally has led to a lot of questions about what they plan to do to address their long list of issues. Team owner Jerry Jones became very irritated with one of those questions on Tuesday.

During his scheduled appearance on 105.3 The Fan, Jones was asked by host Shan Shariff if the Cowboys have a leadership void. The 78-year-old became openly annoyed and told Shariff to “shut up and let me answer.” Here’s the audio:

“Where would you have a leadership void? Is it an experience void? Is it a talent void? I’m not trying to be cute here. The answer is no,” Jones said just before Shariff interjected. “Shut up and let me answer. No. … When I go into the locker room, there’s no leadership void in my eyes.”

Jones cooled down later in the interview and apologized. He admitted he is extremely frustrated and disappointed with the current state of the Cowboys.

after things got a little testy with @1053SS & @rjchoppy, Jerry Jones signed off with this. pic.twitter.com/NNrMoUmFtf — David Helman (@HelmanDC) October 27, 2020

Jones also threw support behind Mike McCarthy, saying the Cowboys wanted a coach who had credibility for when the “you-know-what hit the fan.” He feels McCarthy is doing an excellent job of handling adversity.

The Cowboys are still very much in the hunt in the NFC East even at 2-5. What is more concerning than their record, however, is the way players anonymously bashed the coaching staff last week. McCarthy was also bothered by the lack of reaction from players when Andy Dalton was on the receiving end of a ruthless cheap shot. Those things have to be contributing to Jones’ irritability.