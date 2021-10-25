Jets players angered by Patriots running up score on them

The New York Jets got lit up like a jack-o’-lantern by the division rival New England Patriots on Sunday, and apparently some Jets players thought that they were rubbing it in unnecessarily.

Jets offensive tackle Morgan Moses said that he and others were bothered by the Patriots running up the score, per Connor Hughes of The Athletic.

The Patriots defeated the Jets by a comical 54-13 final score. They scored another three touchdowns in the fourth quarter after they were already ahead by 21 points, continuing to take deep shots down the field.

Of course, New England was under no obligation to stop trying to score, and it is on the Jets for not being able to defend them. In fact, the Patriots pulled many of their starters, scoring their final touchdown of the game on a drive led by backup quarterback Brian Hoyer.

But the Jets are probably right that the Patriots took pleasure in rubbing salt in their wounds. New England coach Bill Belichick, who famously hates the Jets, made no secret of the joy that he got from the thrashing.

