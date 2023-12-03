NFC QB in line to become highest-paid player in football?

Dak Prescott is playing some of the best football of his NFL career at a very opportune time.

Prescott signed a 4-year, $160 million contract extension with the Dallas Cowboys in 2021. That deal is set to expire following the 2024 season. Prescott’s salary cap figure for next season is nearly $60 million, so the Cowboys have almost no choice but to rework the contract this offseason.

That means Prescott is in line for another a massive extension. Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported on Sunday that Prescott and the Cowboys are expected to come to terms on a new deal by mid-March, when Prescott is owed a $5 million roster bonus.

From @NFLGameDay: #Cowboys QB Dak Prescott is playing himself into another new contract to be worked out this offseason, plus the #Steelers may have found something to replicate on offense. pic.twitter.com/2eqIVtKhTP — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) December 3, 2023

“It does seem like he’s going to get a lot richer. Dak Prescott (is) playing his way into a new deal,” Rapoport said. “Sources say the Cowboys and their quarterback are expected to work toward negotiating a rich new contract extension this offseason. 2024 is the final year of his deal, and here is why that is important — he not only has a no-trade clause, he also has a no-tag clause. For 2024, he has a $60 million cap number, which means if they don’t do a new deal before free agency, that is what the Cowboys have to carry into March.”

Prescott already has a ton of leverage. He could have even more by the time the season ends, especially if he leads the Cowboys on a deep postseason run.

Prescott has 21 touchdown passes compared to just 2 interceptions over his last 7 games. He led the Cowboys to a comeback win over the Seattle Seahawks on Thursday and delivered a message to his naysayers afterward.

If Prescott continues to play at a high level, he could conceivably become the highest-paid player in NFL history this offseason.