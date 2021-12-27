Dak Prescott pulls off impressive NFL first against Washington

Dak Prescott was cooking on Sunday against the Washington Football Team and did something that no quarterback in NFL history has ever done before.

The Dallas Cowboys quarterback totally carved up the Washington defense to the tune of 330 yards passing and four touchdowns. He threw touchdown passes to Ezekiel Elliott, Amari Cooper, Dalton Schultz, and even offensive lineman Terence Steele.

According to ESPN Stats & Info, Prescott is now the first quarterback in NFL history to throw a touchdown to a running back, a wide receiver, a tight end, and an offensive lineman in a single game.

The Cowboys, who officially clinched the NFC East earlier in the day thanks to a tiebreaker, completely dominated Washington on both sides of the ball. Prescott took a seat at the end of the third quarter with his team up 49-7. He was replaced by backup Cooper Rush, who made unique history of his own earlier this season.

