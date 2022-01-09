Dak Prescott had message for Cowboys after blowout win

Dak Prescott had a message after his Dallas Cowboys’ 51-26 blowout win over the Philadelphia Eagles on Saturday night.

Prescott went 21/27 for 295 yards and a career-high five touchdowns. Dallas made a point of going hard in the game despite already having the NFC East locked up. Why? The Cowboys believe that approach will best get them ready for the playoffs.

Dallas seems to be highly focused on the postseason. That was evidenced by what Prescott said as he approached the locker room after the win in Philly.

“The real s–t starts now,” Prescott said.

Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy agreed.

Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy asked about Dak Prescott saying after the game: “Real shit starts (now).” McCarthy agreed: “Definitely. … We view this as the starting line.” — Jon Machota (@jonmachota) January 9, 2022

That’s the exact kind of mindset you love to see your team have. Dallas seems to have their act together and their focus on the right things.

The Green Bay Packers have already locked up the No. 1 seed in the NFC. Dallas will end up seeded somewhere between 2-4. They seem headed for the four-seed and a matchup with the Cardinals.

