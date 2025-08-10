Dak Prescott had 7-word message for Rams owner

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott had a confident seven-word message for Los Angeles Rams owner Stan Kroenke following their preseason meeting on Saturday.

Video emerged of Prescott greeting Kroenke on the field following the Rams’ 31-21 preseason win over Dallas at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Ca. The quarterback was caught predicting an NFC Championship showdown between the Rams and Cowboys.

“We’ll meet y’all in the NFC Championship,” Prescott could be heard saying.

Dak Prescott shook hands with Rams owner Stan Kroenke, and then told him "We'll meet y'all in the NFC Championship." pic.twitter.com/KvDzpd0KAI — Mike Leslie (@MikeLeslieWFAA) August 10, 2025

Obviously, Prescott has plenty of faith in his own team to stage a deep playoff run in 2025. The Rams were knocked out in the Divisional round last season by the Philadelphia Eagles, but easily could have reached the NFC Championship themselves. From that perspective, at least, Prescott’s prediction is not totally out of left field.

Most people will think the Cowboys are the weak link in this prediction. They are coming off a 7-10 season, albeit one marred by injuries. However, the start of camp is off to a rocky start that does not bode well for the rest of the year.

These comments have definitely backfired on some others before. Prescott will be hoping this one does not age poorly.