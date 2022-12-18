Dak Prescott now owns dishonorable distinction after loss to Jaguars

Dak Prescott might as well change his name to Dak Peterman after Sunday’s loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys were left with egg on their faces in Week 15, blowing a 17-point in the second half and eventually losing in overtime to Jacksonville by a 40-34 final. The coup de grace was when Prescott threw a pick-six during the extra period to seal his team’s fate (video here).

The interception was not exactly Prescott’s fault as his receiver Noah Brown bobbled the ball, leading to defender Rayshawn Jenkins making a heck of a play. But the pick made Prescott the “proud” owner of a very dishonorable distinction — he now has the highest interception rate in the NFL this year.

Dak Prescott has the highest INT rate in the #NFL this season (3.9%). #DallasCowboys — Jeff Kerr (@JeffKerrCBS) December 18, 2022

Prescott entered play on Sunday trailing only Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields for the highest rate in the league. But with Prescott’s two picks against the Jaguars (he was also intercepted by Jenkins in the third quarter) to Fields’ zero against the Philadelphia Eagles, Prescott has now surpassed Fields’ mark for futility.

The Cowboys are still 10-4 despite the loss (with Prescott a solid 6-3 as the starter). But some of the criticisms that have dogged Prescott this season will only intensify after the Cowboys’ implosion on Sunday.